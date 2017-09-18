Olla Organics Shows Commitment to Customer Satisfaction with 30 Day Money Back Guarantee Offered on Every Product Sold

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --Industry experts are quick to agree that there's no shortage of beauty companies under delivering on over priced products, hoping to build their success off of one time sales, rather than long term customer relationships. In a powerful effort to show they are taking a different and more ethical path, Olla Organics, recently announced they are honoring a 30 day no-hassle, money back guarantee on ever order of Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask sold. Customers couldn't be happier with the news.



"We believe in our product completely and definitely don't want anyone to purchase it and feel like their needs aren't being met," commented the CEO of Olla Organics, Aaron Lee. "Our mission is to build a relationship with our customers that stands the test of time. Offering a 30 day money back guarantee makes it clear where we stand in the trustworthiness category."



Olla Organics operate with a firm stand on only using the highest quality, all natural and organic ingredients in their beauty products. Currently, their best seller is the Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask, which has quickly won a great deal of positive feedback from customers across the country.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.