OLLO S Edition Is the Next Generation Parkour and Freerunning Shoe Built for Performance and Comfort

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --OLLO has introduced two new models, the Zero S and Sapien S, the highest performance Parkour and Freerunning shoes available on the market. OLLO is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The new design is a natural evolution of the Sapien and Zero, based on the feedback of many athletes from around the world. OLLO has maintained their proven and legendary OLLO0110 HighGrip outsole and the flexible and highly tactile fit. However, they were able to strengthen the construction in high stress areas to ensure the highest level of performance and durability in the factory tuned OLLO S.



"The OLLO name is a derivative of Apollo, the Greek God and the NASA space program. It's about strength and flight," says co-founder Chip Howes, "We are launching the OLLO S in response to testing and feedback from superhuman athletes the world over who've run everything with the OLLO Sapien and OLLO Zero. The S is a factory tuned version of our existing shoes upgraded to handle the particular stresses visited upon athletes who put everything on the line to climb, fly and land right."



The OLLO S may look similar on the outside to the existing Sapien and Zero, but under the hood, the OLLO S has been completely reengineered to deliver best in class performance. OLLO has moved their production facility to a smaller and higher quality factory, has increased their quality control team, and focused on design elements and capabilities to push their shoes further. In doing so, OLLO has readdressed construction, upgraded materials, added processes and fine-tuned elements to create a whole new shoe. The OLLO S is optimized performance that meets and exceeds user demands.



"We decided to leave behind the security of getting paid well to design shoes for other brands and launch a footwear brand of our own in an arena dominated by big brands and big money. We knew that the majority of new footwear companies lasted less than a year," says co-founder Chip Howes, "But we were, and still are, so inspired by what we see as the future of movement that we decided to fight and never quit to make OLLO a reality. It has been blood, sweat and tears but also incredibly exciting to see our little brand manifest with the support of the Parkour and Freerunning community."



The OLLO S Edition Parkour and Freerunning shoes are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter:

http://kck.st/25GEH7x



About OLLO

OLLO's purpose is to make the world's best parkour and freerunning footwear and to bring it to market in ways the raise awareness of the sport and inspire participation. OLLO is the only footwear brand completely immersed and totally dedicated to Parkour and Freerunning.



For more information on OLLO please visit http://OLLOpk.com