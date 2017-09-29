OMI Participates in Trailhead Live Atlanta

Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --OMI is one of the leading Salesforce service providers, specializing in all-round CRM platform implementation and customization. The company's representatives were attending Trailhead Atlanta on September 14th. During this event, OMI was there to answer all questions that customers had about company's products, such as 366 Degrees.



This event was held at Georgia World Congress Center and featured sessions on the most pressing issues in the field of Salesforce CRM Platform development and implementation. The conference has also included Customer Success Expo, which allowed participants to engage in networking and explore different ways Salesforce has empowered businesses around the globe.



Trailhead Live Atlanta had some of the top Salesforce executives and executives from other enterprises discussing the possibilities of modern CRM platforms, ways to drive innovation and strategies to better connect to the customer base.



After the event, the CEO of OMI, Brad Banyas had this to say: "We, as a company are very happy to participate in Trailhead Live Atlanta. This was a great way to connect with Salesforce customers in the Southeast. This was a great experience for all of us and I am personally sure that OMI will continue to participate in similar events in the future".



About OMI

OMI is a leading Salesforce implementation and customization service provider. The company provides custom CRM platform solutions for organizations of various sizes and across different business domains. OMI's vast expertise includes requirements setup, launch strategy, data integration and migration, cloud setup, support and documentation as well as many others. With over 18 years of experience and broad domain expertise, OMI is a one-stop vendor for Salesforce solution of any scale and complexity.



