Omni Clean Is a Trusted Provider for Rodent Feces Cleanup in Massapequa and Lindenhurst, NY Properties

Babylon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2026 --Biohazardous waste accumulation in a property often compromises the safety and hygiene of the affected space. A safe and hygienic environment is the key to living and working healthily. Rodent infestations in residential or commercial properties are not a welcoming sight. Also, such an infestation involves more than just droppings; it carries bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Rodent nesting, urine, and feces can lead to respiratory illness, allergic reactions, and the spread of disease.



Rodent infestation often is hidden under floorboards, behind walls, or in crawl spaces. Hence, it is essential to hire professional services to ensure a safe, efficient, and comprehensive cleanup. Omni Clean employs trained and skilled professionals for handling rodent feces cleanup in Massapequa and Lindenhurst, New York and surrounding regions. The team of certified experts specializes in proper remediation and restoration of the affected space.



The professionals handle the entire process of removal, decontamination, and remediation by employing proven methods and using advanced equipment. The team prioritizes safety and comes covered in protective gear while conducting the cleanup. Each affected area is isolated, cleaned, and disinfected using industrial and EPA-approved agents that neutralize pathogens. Omni Clean doesn't compromise safety and is attentive to the occupants and building materials while scheduling and performing cleanup.



The team at Omni Clean begins the process with a thorough evaluation of the affected property, followed by the identification of contaminated zones. Before beginning any remediation or restoration, the team determines the structural access points and assesses air quality risks. Once the cleanup schedule is set, the team incorporates a controlled removal of feces, nesting materials, and contaminated debris. Omni Clean follows a safe feces removal approach and handles all waste as regulated biohazard material.



The entire cleanup process, from rodent feces removal and remediation to property disinfection, is done in compliance with state codes and industry guidelines. The work doesn't end with waste regulation and disposal. Surfaces are disinfected carefully, and odors are eliminated using neutralizing agents. Also, HVAC ducts and vents are cleaned, if required, to ensure comprehensive rodent feces removal and property restoration.



For more information or to request an estimation for hoarding cleanup in Massapequa and Lindenhurst, New York, call the experts at 516-580-3775.



About Omni Clean

Omni Clean is a biohazard remediation and cleanup firm in New York. The company caters to the diverse cleanup needs of residential and commercial properties. Their approach emphasizes safety, regulatory compliance, respect, and compassion. Omni Clean is licensed, insured, and committed to restoring environments to livable and safe conditions.