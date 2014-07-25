Omni Eye Care Center in Plano, Texas, Earns "Accredited Dry Eye Center" Certification

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --In an effort to better diagnose and treat dry eye disease, a condition that affects millions of people in the United States, Omni Eye Care Center in Plano, Texas, has become certified by TearLab as an “Accredited Dry Eye Center.” This designation lets patients know they can expect to be evaluated by an experienced optometrist using the most precise diagnostic equipment available.



Omni Eye Care Center employs TearLab’s Osmolarity System to get a quantitative reading on eye dryness levels in patients. “We’ve found that treatment is much more effective when we know the exact extent to which a patient is affected by dry eye disease,” said a staff member at Omni Eye Care Center. In addition to being the most accurate, the dry eye test performed at their eye care clinic in Plano, TX, is also quick and painless.



By analyzing only a miniscule amount of a patient’s tear fluid, the Omni Eye Care Center dry eye test provides the optometrist with an exact dryness number. Then, based on a patient’s unique level and symptoms, an appropriate course of treatment is prescribed. With treatment, dry eye disease is a highly manageable condition.



Dry eye disease is so common that many people do not even realize their symptoms can be treated. Symptoms include itchy eyes, a burning sensation, or general discomfort in the ocular region. “Our advice is for anybody who’s experienced any degree of ongoing eye discomfort to go ahead and have the test done, even if symptoms are mild,” said a staff member at Omni Eye Care Center. The dry eye test can be done in conjunction with a routine eye exam.



About Omni Eye Care Center

The Plano eye doctors at Omni Eye Care Center treat patients in the greater Dallas area for dry eye disease and a variety of eye disorders. Their ophthalmological services include eye exams for children and adults, Lasik evaluations, fittings for corrective lenses, and other eye care treatments. For more information visit www.omnieyecarecenter.com.