Omni Eye Care Center Lab and Boutique Offers Tests and Frames for Patients

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Omni Eye Care Center of Plano, Texas provides a one stop-solution to patients who need eye exams and new frames in the same visit. Dr. Mark Taroyan’s optometry practice uses the most advanced technology in the field to swiftly, accurately and comfortably diagnose patients with vision problems or diseases. For patients whose eye exams have resulted in the need for eye glasses or contacts lenses, Omni Eye Care Center boasts an eyewear boutique stocked with popular brands of fashion frames and a wide variety of lenses to suit their tastes and requirements.



Omni’s state-of-the-art capabilities benefit the patient through the use of computerized visual field studies, an on-site laboratory, retinal photography, and advanced diagnostic equipment. These applications are used for family comprehensive exams, diabetic eye exams, diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, and fittings for contact lenses, color contact lenses, soft contact lenses, and rigid gas permeable, bifocal and progressive contact lenses. Omni also provides emergency treatment and trauma care for eye injuries. In addition to the sophisticated level of care that Omni Eye Care provides, their selection of frames and lenses allows each patient to leave the office looking and seeing their best.



Eyewear options include designer, classic, sun, and sport glasses with a variety of lens types, all made possible by the in-house lab equipped with the finest in computerized, pattern free ophthalmic manufacturing instrumentation. Each fabrication is overseen by Dr. Taroyan himself, who ensures that each pair of eye glasses is made to perfection. Brands include Transitions Aspheric Lenses, Single Vision, Progressives multi-focal lenses, Anti-Reflection, Poly-carbonate and Hi Index Poly Carb products from Rodenstock, Varilux, Zeiss, Altair, Anne Klein, BCBG, Bliss, Boss, Brooks Brothers, DKNY, Ernest Hemmingway, Gucci and many more. Getting each patient into the right frames and the right lenses is a big part of the customer service legacy Omni is proud to continue. To learn more about the technology and eyewear available at Omni Eye Care Center, visit them online at www.omnieyecarecenter.com.



About Omni Eye Care Center

Omni Eye Care Center has been providing quality eye health care to the Plano, Tx and Northern Dallas area for over 28 years. Specializing in maximizing vision while also diagnosing and treating eye diseases, Dr. Markar Taroyan,O.D., F.A.A.O and his staff are dedicated to bringing the latest eye contact technology, optics and eyeware to your eye care routine. Call Omni Eye Care Center today to reap the benefits of this top-quality eye care team: (972) 985-7888