OMNI Incurs Q1 Net Loss of $1.5 Million, Backlog of $52 Million Convertible to Revenue for 2008, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of “OMNI Incurs Q1 Net Loss of $1.5 Million, Backlog of $52 Million Convertible to Revenue for 2008”



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m - Click on News and Commentary



In the article the author covers OMNI is strategically positioned to offer services that play a significant role with geophysical companies:



"Since most oil and gas exploration and production companies do not have their own drilling sets, drilling rig staff and other industrial equipment, they contract out drilling and other services from contracting companies to fulfill their operation necessities. These services and functions include well logging, cementing, casing, perforating…



“OMNI Energy Services Corp. (OMNI) offers a broad range of integrated services to geophysical companies engaged in the acquisition of on-shore seismic data and to oil and gas companies operating primarily in the Gulf of Mexico.



“The company recently announced a first quarter 2008 net loss of $1.5 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $41 million, compared to net income of $3.2 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $38.9 million for the same period of 2007. The decrease in net income is due in part to wet winter weather and…”



To read the entire article visit http://www.beaconequity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stocknetworkonline.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.beaconequity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.beaconequity.com/m

