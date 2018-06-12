Omnipure Filters, Available on the Chester Paul Company Website, Are Improving Water Quality

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2018 --Omnipure filters sold by The Chester Paul Company have been recognized as top sellers in the community. The team at the Chester Paul Company is thrilled to be recognized as the top Omnipure filters suppliers and vows to continue its excellent service in the years to come. They have vowed to push the water purification industry to even greater heights by continuing to supply amazing products with winning customer service.



The Omnipure filters that the Chester Paul Company offers are offered at a highly competitive price and are considered the industry standard. The Chester Paul Company has been in business for over 70 years and has built a reputation as the top Omnipure filters suppliers among other things.



The management at the Omnipure filters supply company goes through a rigorous investigation to ensure that each team member is well educated in the water purification vertical. Each team member must pass a rigorous interview process where they are evaluated on several aspects of the job. Each member of the Chester Paul Company team has been hand selected for their ability to service customers as well as their knowledge of such products like Omnipure filters and others.



About The Chester Paul Company

The Chester Paul Company is renowned for being the top Omnipure filters suppliers along with many other great products. The Chester Paul Company has a highly talented team determined to offer the best service possible. The Omnipure filters are one of the best in the market and The Chester Paul Company is proud to supply them.



For more information, visit The Chester Paul Company 1605 Victory Blvd. Glendale, CA 91201 or at their website https://www.chesterpaul.com. (323-245-3761)