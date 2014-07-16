OMW Plumbing Offers Tips on How to Avoid Water Leaks and Keep Plumbing Running Smoothly

Cave Creek, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Everyone knows that cars need a tune up from time to time, but not everyone knows that plumbing materials also need a tune up.



Tammy Wadina, owner of OWM Plumbing in Scottsdale, AZ, is offering up her expertise and reminding homeowners to check on their plumbing valves and supply lines.



Most home appliances, like toilets, faucets, dishwashers, refrigerators, etc. connect to a water line and could be a potential source of a water leak.



If that happens, Tammy recommends shutting off the specific valve, instead of shutting off the main water supply line.



She also recommends checking on and replacing any old or worn supply lines even if no water leak has occurred. By doing this, homeowners can prevent future water leaks from occurring.



For more information on plumbing upkeep or to schedule a plumbing inspection, please call (602) 741-7918 or visit OMW Plumbing online.



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.



A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries



OMW Plumbing

10421 E Meadowhill Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

(602) 741-7918

www.omwplumbing.com