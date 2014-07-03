OMW Plumbing Reminds Homeowners to Take Care of Their Water Heaters During the Summer

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Question: What’s the only thing hotter than Arizona summers?



Answer: Water heaters in Arizona summers



OMW Plumbing, a local Scottsdale plumbing company, wants residents to be aware that boiling hot summer temperatures can take a significant toll on their water heaters.



Generally, a high quality water heater lasts anywhere from 8 to 12 years. However, the life cycle of a water heater can be significantly reduced due to a variety of different factors. To extend the life cycle of water heaters, OMW recommends the following



- Remove sediment and debris from the water tank

- Drain a quarter of your tank a few times a year

- Activate vacation settings on water heaters (if applicable) when out of town

- Lower temperatures during the summer months so that the water heater doesn’t have to work as hard



Finally, to avoid any water heating disasters, OMW reminds residents to check the supply line for any leaks. While this won’t extend the life of water heaters, it will help homeowners steer clear of any stress and frustration in the future.



For more information about water heaters or to speak to a plumbing specialist about a specific water heater problem, call (602) 741-7918 or visit OMW Plumbing online.



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.

A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries.



