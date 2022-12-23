On Air Parking Advises Extreme Caution for Holiday Travel

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2022 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, advises extreme caution for travel during the holiday season of 2022. According to an article on CNN.com, almost every state is about to be hit with "once in a generation" winter storm.



"Be very careful if you plan to travel this weekend," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "There's a real possibility you might get snowed in somewhere. If you're traveling, please use caution and stay safe! We hope you and yours have a safe and happy holiday."



President Biden also expressed concern as reported by Reuters by saying "Leave now" if you're planning to travel. Once this epic storm hits, you might not have another chance to leave town.



