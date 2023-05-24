On Air Parking Advises to Summer Travelers to Book Parking Ahead of Time

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, advises all summer travelers to book their parking ahead of time. According to a report aired May 23, 2023, on The Today Show, the best thing to do to save time at the airport this summer is to pre-book your parking now. TSA predicts summer travel numbers for 2023 will be the highest on record since 2005.



"If you're planning to travel this summer, it's time to book parking," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "More people will be traveling this year than they have in almost twenty years. Don't take any chances. Come park with us!"



On Air Parking offers off-site parking at airports and cities around the country. Wherever you fly, parking is no problem!



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



