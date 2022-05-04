On Air Parking Agrees with the CDC to Continue Wearing Masks when Traveling

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable city and airport parking, agrees with the most recent press release put out by the CDC, to continue wearing masks when traveling. Recently in April, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the mask mandate was not lawful and masks are no longer required in airports or on airplanes.



"It's been a long two years," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Even though the mandate is lifted, it's still a good idea to wear masks while traveling. Covid-19 can be a nasty disease, and we agree with the CDC to take precautions whenever we are able."



By wearing masks and socially distancing, we can reduce the spread of Covid-19.



About On Air Parking

