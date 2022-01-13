On Air Parking Announces Amazing Company Growth for 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2022 --On Air Parking, the premier company for cheap and affordable airport and city parking, is pleased to announce amazing company growth in business for 2022 as opposed to 2021. With the recent increase in travel numbers for January, as reported by TSA, On Air Parking has seen their own growth in travel numbers as well.



"It's exciting to see numbers like these again," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The company has seen a fantastic 113 percent Year-over-Year growth for 2022. I think we can safely say travelers are back and the travel industry is seeing a boom in business!"



A travel boom hit during the 2021 holiday season and doesn't seem to be slowing down. With prime vacation days of 2022 ahead, On Air Parking is looking forward to the numbers they'll likely see pouring in for the rest of the year.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



