On Air Parking Announces Cheap Parking Deals in New York City

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --On Air Parking, the company with cheap airport parking deals, announces options for parking in New York City starting at $9.99 per day. With many Covid-19 restrictions lifted and life getting back to normal, travelers will need amazingly cheap parking, whether they're going back to work or taking the family to the zoo.



"We're so pleased to offer travelers our 5-star parking options in New York City," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Now that company offices are reopening, and people are getting back to work, there's been a high demand for parking in the city. We're here to help find the best parking rates anywhere in the city."



New York City is one of the most famous cities in the world and is the birthplace of both Scarlett Johansson and Lady Gaga. It is also renowned for the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and Central Park. New York City was one of the hardest-hit cities during the Covid-19 pandemic but has finally turned a corner.



On Air Parking aims to bring you the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports all across the United States. New York City parking is available starting at $9.99 per day.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.