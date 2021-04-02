On Air Parking Announces Komodo Coin as a New Payment Option

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for cheap airport parking is also proud to bring travelers a new payment opportunity with Komodo Coin, a new form of digital currency. With their 5-star quality service at major airports all across the country, On Air Parking is stepping out into the finance of the future by accepting over 70 kinds of digital currency.



"It's exciting that we're able to accept all kinds of Crypto," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "That means we can offer our excellent deals for airport parking to all travelers by allowing payments with digital currency."



Komodo is a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin that started its life as a fork of Zcash but has eventually evolved to become its own currency. The ultimate goal of Komodo Coin is to give the owner more security and also anonymity than was previously had with Bitcoin and other first-generation cryptocurrencies.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take airport parking stress off your mind.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.