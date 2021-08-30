On Air Parking Announces Last Chance for $2 off with Summer2021 Coupon Code

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-priced deals for cheap airport parking, announces the last chance for $2 off with their fantastic parking coupon code: Summer2021. As the official last month of summer, this parking coupon code will be gone in a few short weeks.



"We had a fantastic summer," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "There's been a steady rise in travel all over the country, and our coupon code Summer2021 has been a wonderful way to offer even more savings to travelers. This coupon code will be gone once fall arrives, so make sure to take advantage of summer savings before it goes away!"



On Air Parking frequently offers parking coupon codes to help customers save money. Their coupons give discounts whenever parking is booked. Enter the coupon code at the time of booking and immediately enjoy the discounted price. On Air Parking offers convenient and cheap parking for off-airport parking and city parking throughout the United States from Seattle to Miami.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

