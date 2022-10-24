On Air Parking Announces Launch of New Monthly Parking in Selected Cities

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap daily airport and city parking, has announced the launch of a monthly parking option as a new and exciting way for travelers to pay for parking in selected cities. Instead of choosing a range of days in which to park for business or pleasure, you're now able to book your parking a month or more at a time.



"We're thrilled to launch our new monthly parking options," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Monthly parking opportunities open up more efficient ways for travelers to park, especially if they're planning a long trip and want more affordable parking choices."



On Air Parking has opened their new monthly parking options in New York City, Baltimore, and Austin, TX and plan on adding more cities to the monthly parking program in the coming weeks.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.