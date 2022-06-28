On Air Parking Announces Name Change for New Reservation Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-priced city and airport parking, announces the name change of their new reservation tool, previously known as Ride vs Park, now known as Park vs Ride. Park vs Ride allows travelers to find and book the cheapest parking—or the cheapest rideshares—at their destination of choice.



"We renamed our reservation tool as it just sounded better and is easier to remember," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "However, you'll still get the same 5-star service you've come to know and expect from us. Park vs Ride streamlines the whole process of finding cheap parking and it's only found through On Air Parking."



If you're ready to book your parking, Park vs Ride is ready for you! Come and save money on airport parking today.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

