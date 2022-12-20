On Air Parking Announces New Parking Market Near Bradley International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2022 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is excited to announce the launch of a new parking market near Bradley International Airport. For only $3.25 per day, you'll be able to park and ride to BDL in no time at all.



"This new market is exciting," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Just in time for the holidays! Book your parking today as these spots will go fast."



As with their other locations for city, monthly, and airport parking, this new market in BDL will bring the 5-star parking service you've come to know and love from On Air Parking.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



