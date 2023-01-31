On Air Parking Announces New Parking Market Near El Paso Airport ELP

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is excited to announce the launch of a second parking market in El Paso, TX near the El Paso International Airport (ELP) for only $4.25 per day.



"We're excited to be coming to El Paso," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We love the great state of Texas and can't wait to bring our 5-star parking services our customers have come to know and love to this city!"



Along with parking in El Paso, TX, On Air Parking also offers city and monthly parking in certain locations. Whatever your parking needs, On Air Parking has you covered.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.