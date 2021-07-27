On Air Parking Announces New Parking Opportunity at Portland International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for affordable airport parking is pleased to announce their latest opportunity in parking near the Portland International Airport (PDX). On Air Parking is delighted to bring their customers the cheapest parking option anywhere near the airport at only $7.25 per day! They also offer a free airport shuttle that runs every 30 minutes between 4 am – 12 pm, after which it will arrive upon request.



"It's exciting to be able to bring our low prices to Portland," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our prices at the Portland Airport are lower than any other parking facility in or around PDX. Portland travelers will absolutely love our cheap rates and 5-star parking service."



Portland is known as the Rose City and is home to the Portland Trailblazers. Portland is also home to the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, and the father of outstanding culinary awards, James Beard.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.