On Air Parking Announces New Parking Options at Nashville International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2021 --On Air Parking is pleased to announce a brand-new parking option for travelers to the Nashville International Airport. Travelers arriving or departing Nashville will now have the opportunity to take advantage of On Air Parking's fabulous parking prices at BNA. This new venture will give travelers cheap options for off-airport parking without the added stress or worry of having to figure everything out themselves.



"We're excited to serve Nashville for the first time with our cheap airport parking," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We not only are bringing our 5-star parking options to Nashville, but we are also bringing our commitment to customer satisfaction to Tennessee travelers."



Nashville, Tennessee is the home of the Grand Ole Opry, the celebrated stage of the greatest stars in Country music today, such as Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Nashville is also proud to be the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Whether you're a tourist, on vacation, or a Nashville local, these attractions are the pride of this great city.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the Nashville International Airport, as low as $3.75 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.