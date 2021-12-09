On Air Parking Announces New Parking Partner Near Oakland International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in low prices for city and airport parking, is pleased to announce a new parking partnership near the Oakland International Airport. This new parking partner is a family owned and operated local parking lot near OAK, with free shuttles to and from the airport.



"We're so excited for this new business venture we have in Oakland," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Not only is our new parking partner family owned, they have convenient shuttles that run every fifteen minutes, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week. For travelers coming in and out of OAK, this is fantastic news!"



Oakland is a booming city in the parking business. With several facilities from which to choose, travelers making their way through OAK will be delighted with all the options available to them for either short term or long term parking through On Air Parking.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.