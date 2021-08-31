On Air Parking Announces New Parking Venture at LaGuardia Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2021 --On Air Parking is delighted to announce an excellent opportunity for parking at LaGuardia Airport. Anyone traveling in or out of Queens, New York, will now have the option of taking advantage of On Air Parking's 5-star parking service at LGA. This new venture offers travelers cheap and affordable parking options while also eliminating the headache of finding parking while also trying to find your gate.



"Opening this parking opportunity in Queens has been a long time coming," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We have several parking options in New York City, and now we're so excited to also bring our 5-star parking service to LaGuardia!"



Queens, New York, is home to such celebrities as Idina Menzel of Disney's Frozen and Christopher Walken. LaGuardia holds the title for the oldest commercial airport in the entire city of New York. Aside from the occasional Caribbean or Canadian flight, there are no international flights out of LaGuardia Airport.



On Air Parking aims to bring travelers the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports across the United States.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



