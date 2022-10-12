On Air Parking Announces New Travel Guide for Greece

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-price city and airport parking, is excited to announce their new travel guide for Greece. With several travel guides available on their website, On Air Parking aims to bring travelers a new experience to exciting destinations.



"Our customers love reading these new travel guides," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We wanted to give travelers something new and fresh when it comes to planning their vacations. These travel guides are a step in that direction. We hope to have many more!"



The launch of On Air Parking's travel guides began with Hawaii and has opened the door to other locations such as the Philippines, Canada, and now Greece, as well as many more destinations coming soon. Israel, Finland, Spain, and more are planned in the coming weeks.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.