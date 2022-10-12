On Air Parking Announces New Travel Guide for Singapore

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-price city and airport parking, now offers their customers travel guides to various locales all around the world. They are excited to announce their new travel guide for Singapore. These new travel guides will help future travelers plan their vacations to exciting places.



"We are loving these travel guides for locations all over the world," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Our hope is to give travelers insights and new destinations to consider when booking their vacations. The world is a big place!"



The launch of On Air Parking's travel guides began with Hawaii and has opened the door to other locations such as Australia, Ireland, and now Singapore, as well as many more destinations coming soon. Singapore, Ireland, and so much more are planned in the coming weeks.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.