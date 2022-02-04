On Air Parking Announces Opening New Market in El Paso, Texas

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is excited to announce a new parking market in El Paso, Texas, offering parking spaces to travelers through On Air Parking at only $1.50 per day.



"It's always exciting when opening a new market in a new city," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "If you're traveling into or out of El Paso, Texas, you'll be able to book and expect the same 5-star parking reservations we provide in other cities. We're over the moon to open a new market in the Lone Star State!"



With the announcement of On Air Parking's new parking partner, finding cheap airport parking in El Paso has never been easier.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.