On Air Parking Announces Opening New Market in Nashville, Tennessee

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is excited to announce a new parking market in Nashville, Tennessee, offering parking spaces to travelers through On Air Parking at only $4.99 per day.



"Nashville is an amazing city and we're so excited to open a new market here," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Finally our five-star services will be available for travelers coming in or out of Tennessee. We couldn't be happier!"



With the announcement of On Air Parking's new parking partner, finding cheap airport parking in Nashville has never been easier.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.