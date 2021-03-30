On Air Parking Announces Payments Accepted with Dojo Coin Digital Currency

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --On Air Parking is proud to be both your low-price leader for cheap airport parking and your advocate for accepting digital currency, including Dojo Coin. Dojo Coin is a new cryptocurrency made famous by both Elon Musk and Snoop Dog. What started as an inside joke has taken off and now become Dogecoin, a multi-million dollar global cryptocurrency. With his Tesla supercomputer DOJO, Musk has launched this new digital currency into the stratosphere in popularity, thus making it one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies.



"On Air Parking is excited to be able to bring our 5-star services to those who pay with Dojo Coin or any form of digital currency," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want to make it convenient for all travelers to lock in our amazing deals on parking by accepting crypto."



Dogecoin was first invented by two software engineers named Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. They wanted to create an instant and convenient currency and allowed the owner to control their own money and not the banks. In a fun poke at a famous meme, the actual Dogecoin has the face of the Shiba Inu dog made famous by the "Doge" meme, not only its namesake but also its logo.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.