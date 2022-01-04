On Air Parking Announces Stellar Travel Numbers Despite Omicron Variant

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader in airport parking, announces stellar travel numbers for the holiday season despite the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Travelers seem to be fed up with staying home and are determined to visit loved ones regardless of the pandemic. Reservations have surged over the past month and nothing is slowing down any time soon.



"Travelers are determined to see friends and family this holiday season," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Our numbers haven't been this high since before the pandemic. Even with the Omicron variant, it would seem travelers are trusting their vaccines and traveling regardless. It's our hope everyone has safe travels!"



According to an article on The Atlantic, travelers are not about to cancel their travel plans. No matter the massive spread of the Omicron variant, people are willing to see family over living in fear. Be advised that travel numbers have increased to such a degree that airports will be full and quite busy in the coming weeks. Be sure to plan accordingly if you choose to travel for the holidays.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.