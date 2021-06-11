On Air Parking Applauds Support for US Airports Within New Infrastructure Bill

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2021 --As businesses and companies across the United States begin to recover from the impact of Covid-19, airports are one of the many aspects of the travel and tourism industry that will need significant help making up for financial losses associated with the pandemic.



According to a recent report from Flight Global, it's estimated that Covid-19 will cost American airports more than $40 billion through March 2022. Coupled with the fact that the average US airport is 40 years old, there is no shortage of improvements that could be made at facilities across the country with the money allocated in the new bill.



"As is the case with so many others, the travel and tourism industry was greatly impacted by Covid-19 and the need for shelter in place," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"With a vaccine making it possible for individuals to begin traveling safely once again, the money set aside for airports within this infrastructure bill will help ensure that the return to flying is as convenient and enjoyable as possible for everyone involved."



Funds allocated within the new bill would help fund air traffic control upgrades and the government's Airport Improvement Program, which helps airports pay for projects intended to improve safety, boost airport capacity, and address environmental concerns. President Biden has imposed a Memorial Day deadline for passing the bill with bipartisan support, before pushing it through Congress by using a legislative maneuver called reconciliation.



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



