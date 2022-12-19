On Air Parking Astounded by Record-Breaking Road Trips for the Holidays

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is astounded by the record-breaking road trip numbers for December, 2022. According to the Arrivalist on Yahoo.com, over 110 million Americans will be hitting the road for holiday travel. This number outweighs numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic, by 2.4 percent.



"We can't believe this," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The holidays are here and people are ready for a road trip. Not just a few, but about a third of the entire country! We've got you covered for parking—wherever you want to go!"



Road trip numbers for December, 2022 are up much more than this same time in 2021, by 9.2 percent. Rather than flying, it seems travelers prefer to hit the road this holiday season.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



