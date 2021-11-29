On Air Parking Astounded by Resurgence in Thanksgiving Travel for 2021

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2021 --On Air Parking, the company that offers cheap and affordable airport parking, is astounded by the massive resurgence of travelers for Thanksgiving during the 2021 holiday season. According to AAA.com, travel for Thanksgiving of 2021 is up 13 percent as compared to 2020. Amazingly, this percentage rate is comparable to the numbers of the 2019 holiday travel season, only being 5 percent off pre-pandemic travel numbers.



"We are astounded," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "With America's international borders finally open and a great number of people vaccinated, it would seem the travel industry is finally enjoying a boom for the Thanksgiving holiday. Now's the time to visit your family!"



The number of travelers in 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday was at 47.1 million. The number of travelers for the same season in 2021 is up to 53.4 million. Many travelers prefer road trips to airlines to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19, but that hasn't stopped them from booking travel and finally feeling safe enough to travel for the holidays.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.