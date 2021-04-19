On Air Parking Brings New Parking Options to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that offers its 5-star services for cheap airport parking opens its doors for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio. Travelers flying in or out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will now have access to their excellent parking deals for CLE with cheap parking options. Their goal is to make parking at the airport as stress-free as possible.



"This is the first time we've offered our services to Cleveland, and we couldn't be more excited," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Everyone loves cheap airport parking, and now we get to offer our fantastic rates to travelers going in or out of Cleaveland Airport. We're looking forward to bringing our dedication to customer satisfaction to Ohio."



Cleveland, Ohio, is home to the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where musicians and singers are nominated for their excellence in music and influence in culture. Actor, comedian and game show host Drew Carey calls Cleveland his hometown. It is also Cleveland, and not Krypton, that is the original birthplace of Superman through the genius of comic writers Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1933.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, as low as $4.45 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.