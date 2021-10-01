On Air Parking Celebrates an Increase of Bookings to the United States by 600%

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --Ever since the White House announced the reopening America's borders to the UK and the EU this coming November, bookings have increased exponentially for fully vaccinated passengers, with New York City being the highest booked city to travel in one night.



"These numbers are astounding," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It would seem our neighbors across the pond are more than ready to vacation the States. This uptick in travel is exciting for the travel industry in general, because it means the world is finally getting back to normal. The vaccine is working and people are ready to travel abroad."



Popular airline Virgin Atlantic recently said that even flights to the Tropics, such as the Caribbean, have increased by 50%. With America's borders finally reopening to international travel from the UK and the EU, travelers will no longer need to change or modify their travel plans. The travel industry is finally booming once again.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.