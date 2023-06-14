On Air Parking Celebrates Astounding US Travel Numbers for Summer 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for city and airport parking, celebrates the astounding US travel numbers projected for the summer of 2023. According to an article on thevacationer.com, a whopping 85% of Americans plan on traveling this summer, which is roughly about 219 million people.



"It's amazing that almost the entire country will be traveling this summer," said On Air Parking CEO, Frank Pinero. "Looks like these numbers are up about five percent from the fantastic numbers of 2022. Wherever you decide to go, don't forget to book your parking!"



On Air Parking also offers city and off-site airport parking at major airports all across the country. Whatever your parking needs, On Air Parking has you covered. Come park with us!



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

