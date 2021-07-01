On Air Parking Celebrates Automotive Service Professionals Month with Discount Parking Deals at Locations Nationwide

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --June was National Automotive Service Professionals Month and On Air Parking is celebrating with discounted parking deals across all of its locations nationwide.



According to the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, an automotive professional is someone who works to repair, service, or distribute parts for electric, gas, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles.



"Automotive service professionals go above and beyond, providing essential services to ensure that vital vehicles stay in service to perform their important roles and keeping the motoring public on the road," ASE president and CEO Tim Zilke said in a press release.



"Because these skilled professionals deserve our thanks, ASE has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to recognize the valuable work they perform each and every day."



In order to take advantage of the discount, which will run through Saturday, July 31, On Air Parking customers can enter AUTO at checkout in order to receive $2 off their parking reservation.



"With all the emphasis that is put on what a car looks like or how fast it goes, it can be easy to forget that the most important part of a vehicle is ultimately how safe it is," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"At our locations across the country, none of the parking and transportation options our customers enjoy would be possible without the dedicated automotive service professionals who work hard every day to keep travelers safe on the road or in the parking lot. We're happy to celebrate their hard work and expertise with discounts for our customers."



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.