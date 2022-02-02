On Air Parking Celebrates Boom in Business as 71% of Americans Plan to Travel in 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2022 --The New York Post recently reported that seventy-one percent of Americans plan to travel in 2022, a number up another eight percent compared to pre-pandemic travel numbers for 2019. Travelers cite wanting new and exciting experiences to be the reason why they plan to travel in 2022.



"We haven't seen numbers like this, even before Covid-19," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "People are tired of staying home and want to get out and travel more. It's a huge boom for business!"



There can be no question the Coronavirus has changed the way we travel forever, both at home and abroad. Regardless, Americans are ready to travel and it would seem 2022 is the year of the family vacation.



