On Air Parking Celebrates Hawaii as Top US Vacation Destination

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, celebrates Hawaii as the top US vacation destination for travelers for the summer of 2022. According to Google Trends for travel, Hawaii has been the hot spot for vacationers ever since the Covid-19 pandemic rules eased for travel to the state last year.



"Hawaii is one of the most idyllic places on the planet," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's no surprise travelers from all over the country are booking their vacations to this island paradise. Let's book the vacation of a lifetime!"



Hawaii, known for its tropical climate and active volcano, is the number one travel destination for American tourists for the summer of 2022 with Washington DC a close second.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.