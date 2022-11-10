On Air Parking Celebrates High Travel Numbers for Thanksgiving 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is overjoyed to celebrate high travel numbers predicted for Thanksgiving 2022. According to an article on TravelPulse, almost half of all Americans, forty-three percent, are planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. This estimate is close to 112 million Americans, as opposed to 109 million at this same time last year.



"We're stunned by these numbers," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The travel industry is enjoying a massive boom after the Covid-19 pandemic, and we're more than happy to help travelers find and book their parking as they make plans to visit family and friends."



Despite the high costs of inflation, that has not seemed to put a damper on travel plans for Americans during the holiday season. Whether you need airport parking, city parking, or parking for a month or more, booking through On Air Parking is the cheapest and most efficient way to help plan your Thanksgiving travels.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



