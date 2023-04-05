On Air Parking Celebrates Massive 2023 Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, celebrates massive travel numbers predicted for 2023. According to an article on ipx1031.com, a whopping ninety-one percent of Americans plan to travel this year. This is up fifty-one percent from one year ago in 2022.



"We're floored by these numbers," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Most of the country is determined to hit the road. We're here for it. If you're planning on traveling, come park with us!"



Trips out of state seem to be on the agenda for about eight-six percent of travelers, while more than half of this number, roughly sixty-seven percent, are planning an old-fashioned road trip.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



