On Air Parking Celebrates Massive Summer 2022 Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, celebrates the massive travel numbers for the summer of 2022. According to a recent article published on thevacationer.com, a staggering eighty-one percent of Americans plan to travel this summer, with forty-two percent polled saying they're traveling more than once.



"This is fantastic news," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The entire country is going on vacation. The sun's out and the fun's out apparently! After the past couple of years we've had, these numbers are stunning. We're ready to help you book that perfect vacation!"



Eighty percent of Americans polled by thevacationer.com say they're going on a road trip, which is up forty-two percent from 2021's summer travel numbers. In comparison, the percentage of people polled who are not traveling this summer is a mere nineteen percent.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



