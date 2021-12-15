On Air Parking Celebrates New Parking Partner at LaGuardia Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for cheap and affordable airport parking, is excited to celebrate a new parking partnership with a lot near LaGuardia Airport. This parking partner has convenient and free shuttle services that go to and from the airport every hour on the hour from 8am to 10pm. This facility is a new low price for parking in Queens.



"It's always exciting to sign new parking partners," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Our new partner is near LGA which makes it an amazing opportunity for travelers to book affordable parking in New York City, whether or not they're traveling out of the airport."



This new partnership with a lot near LGA joins the On Air Parking host of lots near airports all across the country. With the prices at this lot the lowest they've been in Queens, be sure to book your parking today!



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.