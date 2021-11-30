On Air Parking Celebrates Post-Thanksgiving Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --On Air Parking, the industry leader on cheap and affordable city and airport parking, celebrates the post-Thanksgiving travel numbers as released by the Transportation Security Administration. According to this article on usatoday.com, TSA screened over 2.4 million people nationwide for the holiday, a number roughly 1.2 million more than travel numbers from Thanksgiving of 2020.



"I can't believe it!" said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "These numbers prove the travel industry is on the rebound and travelers are more confident now more than ever to spend time with family and friends. Now that our international borders are open, we hope to see these numbers only gain a stronger foothold."



Travel numbers for 2021 did not quite reach the massive number seen in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it came close, missing the mark by only about 500,000 travelers.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.