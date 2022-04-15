On Air Parking Celebrates Renewed Travel with No Restrictions to Hawaii

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, celebrates the renewed travel to Hawaii with the Covid-19 restrictions to the islands finally lifted. For many months, the United States has been open for travel across 49 states, with Hawaii being the lone hold-out. However, according to this article on Forbes.com, Hawaii's Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.



"We're so excited by this," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Travelers no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to go to Hawaii. For a weary country that just wants to go on vacation, this is fabulous news!"



Hawaii is the top trending destination for vacations in 2022. With Covid-19 restrictions now gone, get yourself ready for warm, tropical beaches in your future!



