On Air Parking Celebrates Six Amazing Years in Business

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable airport parking, is excited to celebrate six amazing years in business! In 2016, Patrick Murray and Brett Harwood built On Air Parking from the ground up. With one small laptop and a very big dream, they have grown their business into a multi-million dollar company that offers travelers affordable parking at airports all across the country.



"It's still hard to believe the massive and amazing growth we've seen over the past six years," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The company has grown a whopping 4,508% since 2016. Travelers can book parking at 70 airports all over the United States. It's been a crazy few years, but we're looking forward to the years ahead!"



Despite their humble beginnings, On Air Parking has become a giant in the airport parking industry. Book today for all your travel parking needs.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.