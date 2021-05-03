On Air Parking Celebrates Spring with Travel Destinations Fit for the Whole Family

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --Americans are ready to start flying again and On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, is excited to welcome them back with a wide array of affordable off-airport parking options.



Airfare rates, which many are viewing as an indicator of a return to pre-Covid-19 normalcy, are surging just in time for the spring and summer vacation months. And, with a prevalence of vaccinations making it possible for individuals to reunite with friends and family, airlines are also beginning to see an increase in travelers.



According to a recent report from the New York Times, American Airlines has returned to 90 percent of its 2019-level bookings while Southwest is recalling all flight attendants from voluntary extended leave beginning June 1. Other airlines such as United are starting to hire pilots for the first time since the pandemic began.



"As travelers take to the skies for the first time in more than a year, we're incredibly grateful to the talented researchers, doctors, and everyone else whose heroic efforts are helping us get back to normal," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking. "All of us at On Air Parking are excited to continue bringing our customers the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports across the country, making it possible to focus on making memories rather than stressing over finding the best spot in the lot."



While studies are just beginning to show the ongoing impact of Covid-19, research already states that one group particularly hard hit during the pandemic are children and families. "We know that a full year of social distancing and all of the changes that brought with it was really challenging for many kids and their families," said Murray. "The locations within Virginia, Utah and North Carolina that we included in our list of family travel destinations are just some of the ways in which we hope people can come together while staying safe and healthy."



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.