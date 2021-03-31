On Air Parking Celebrates the First Day of Baseball Season with Cheap Airport Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --On Air Parking is pleased to celebrate Major League Baseball's opening day of April 1st, 2021, with cheap airport parking. For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Major Leagues have decided to allow live fans in the stands, socially distanced, and within local health guidelines. This means traveling baseball fans will be able to take advantage of On Air Parking's excellent services for cheap airport parking at airports across the country. Including Los Angeles Dodgers fans traveling through LAX on their way to make up for missing the Dodgers 2020 World Series win last season.



"This is exciting news," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "On Air Parking is ready to support fans traveling to see their favorite teams. Booking with us is a home run, as they can expect our same 5-star services no matter where they travel!"



Throughout the entire 2020 baseball season, Major League Baseball had no in-person attendance at any of their 60 games, a number vastly cut from the usual 162 games. They are pleased to announce a full season is in the works for 2021, and not only that, but fans will be able to attend after a long year of absence—finally, some sense of normalcy after a year of quarantine with Covid-19.



On Air Parking aims to bring you the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports all across the United States.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



