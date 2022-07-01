On Air Parking Celebrates Three Percent Travel Spending Increase in 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2022 --On Air Parking, the 5-star, low-price leader in city and airport parking, celebrates the recent three percent travel spending increase in 2022, an increase greater than the travel spending numbers from 2019. According to this article on ustravel.org, leisure travel has driven these fantastic numbers to be greater than any seen since the pandemic began.



"These numbers are stunning," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "They're beyond any numbers we've seen since 2019, and even better, they exceed them! Let's go on vacation!"



Despite soaring gas prices, that isn't stopping travelers from hitting the road this summer. Ustravel.org reports road trips are six percent above numbers seen in 2019. It would seem the entire country is ready to pack up and go for a drive.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.